Norwich PD: Armed and dangerous man on the loose after home invasion

NORWICH — Norwich Police officers are warning the public about an armed and dangerous man who stabbed a man multiple times during a home invasion.

Police say around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, they were called on a report of a stabbing and a home invasion that happened at a home on Quarto Road. Officers learned that the suspect, Brandon Uzialko, entered the home and stabbed a man multiple times. The victim was left with life-threatening injuries.

Uzialko fled the home on foot. He was armed with knives and also is believed to have a handgun. The victim was treated for his injuries but remains in intensive care.

Police say Uzialko is considered armed and dangerous. Police describe him as white male, 25-years-old. He is 5’10” with brown hair and brown eyes. Uzialko was last seen with a beard, wearing a light-colored sweatshirt with long sleeves and dark pants.

If anyone has seen or is in contact with Uzialko, they are urged to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561. Police also ask if anyone has information regarding the case to contact Detective Kyle Besse at the Norwich Police Department 860-885-5561 ex. 3154.

A warrant for Uzialko charging him with attempted murder, home invasion, assault, and risk of injury to a minor is currently active.