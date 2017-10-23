Partly cloudy, mild Monday; Developing showers, wind on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ve been developing a drought across the state, as our lack of rainfall has led much of CT into a Moderate Drought according to the US Drought Monitor.

Luckily for our reservoirs, we have some much-needed rain on the way. After a mainly dry day on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds, we bring on showers for much of Tuesday as a front approaches from the west.

There likely will be a period of heavier rain and gusty winds Tuesday night into Wednesday, with around 1-2 inches of rainfall.

Forecast Details:

Today: Early low clouds and fog, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy, still mild. High: Low 70s.

Tuesday: Showers developing, becoming windy. Heavy rain possible at night. High: Near 70.

Wednesday: Windy with periods of heavy rain early, tapering to showers. High: 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, feeling more like October! High: 60.

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid-upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid-upper 60s.

