PD: Enfield man arrested after leading police on chase down I-91

ENFIELD — Police said an Enfield man is facing criminal charges after he led police on a pursuit Monday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police said they attempted a traffic stop of a stolen motor vehicle on I-91 north near exit 45, when the driver took off.

Police said the pursuit continued down I-91 onto the exit 47 east off ramp. Police said the suspect, 21-year-old Javon Alston, then fled on foot into a wooded area where he was captured two hours later.

Alston is charged third-degree larceny, interfering with an officer, reckless driving, evading responsibility, operating without a driver’s license. Alston is held on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.