× PD: Wilcox Tech staff member email hacked; student, staff members CC’d in racist remarks

MERIDEN — State police are investigating after they said a staff member at Wilcox Technical High School had their email hacked into.

State police said the email that was sent, addressed to another staff member, had the entire staff and students of Wilcox Tech CC’d. In the email, state police said several racist remarks were made towards a staff member.

Details of the email were not provided as state police said this incident is under investigation with assistance from the State Police Computer Crimes Unit.