PD: Wilcox Tech staff member email hacked; students, staff members CC'd in racist remarks

MERIDEN — State police are investigating after they said a staff member at Wilcox Technical High School had their email hacked into.

State police said the email that was sent, addressed to another staff member, had the entire staff and students of Wilcox Tech CC’d. In the email, state police said several racist remarks were made towards a staff member.

A viewer reached out to FOX61 with the alleged email:

“How have you lived knowing that you are the inferior race? How do you live knowing that your ****** skin stops you from being a REAL human? Have you ever considered suicide to end your pathetic life? I don’t see why we should even have ******* at this school like you and ********, you’re just a parasite living off the backs of us whites. The ***** aren’t as bad but still, at least they mow my lawn. Well that’s all for now so have a terrible day you menace to society.”

CT Technical High School System chief of staff, Laura J. Stefon released the following statement:

“While we are still gathering the details, it appears that this afternoon the email address of a teacher at Wilcox Technical High School was hacked. An email was sent to school staff and students that included deeply disturbing, inappropriate, and offensive racial comments that have absolutely no place in our schools. A communication has been sent to all parents to generally explain what occurred. The Technical High School System and the Department of Education take these matters extremely seriously and are working with State Police to identify all individuals involved. Minority teacher recruitment and social justice efforts are among the most important work we do at the Department and we will not tolerate this kind of behavior. Discrimination, harassment and bullying have no place in our school communities. We remain committed to ensuring that all students, educators, and staff have access to safe and supportive learning environments.”

State police said this incident is under investigation with assistance from the State Police Computer Crimes Unit.