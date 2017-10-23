Police identify victim killed in I-84 accident in Waterbury

WATERBURY — All lanes are now open following a fatal crash and fuel spill Monday morning.

The state DOT said that Interstate 84 west, where I-84 meets Route 8 in Waterbury, was closed after a crash involving multiple cars and a tractor-trailer truck.

The area was congested for at least two miles between exits 23 and 19, according to police, when the accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The road was reopened around 1:50 p.m.

State police said Howard Pellagrino, 55, of Waterbury died after colliding into Kazimierz Plaskawicki after the two were traveling westbound on I-84. Police said Plaskawicki was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Connecticut State Police also said between 50-60 gallons of fuel spilled as a result of the crash. Traffic was diverted off I-84 at Exit 19 due to the crash.