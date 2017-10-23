× Police investigating fatal motorcycle, truck accident in Norwich

NORWICH — Police are investigating following a fatal motorcycle crash that took place Monday afternoon.

Norwich police said a call came in around 12:45 p.m. on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and box truck in front of Staples Plaza near 45 Salem Turnpike.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said the truck involved in the crash was owned and operated by the University of Connecticut. Both the driver and passenger inside the truck are okay and did not receive any injuries, according to Reitz.

The crew was driving back to Storrs at the time of the accident, said Reitz and the truck had already been unloaded.

Norwich Police urge anyone who witnessed the accident and hasn’t yet come forward to provide information to please do so by calling Sgt. Thomas Lazzaro at (860) 886-5561.