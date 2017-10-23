× Police on the lookout for man trying to break into homes in Ellington

ELLINGTON — State police are looking for a man who has been trying to get into homes in Ellington.

Police said on Sunday at approximately 7 p.m., they went to Ellington Avenue and Wapping Wood Road to investigate reports of a black man attempting to enter homes.

Video footage from a doorbell camera and floodlight camera of the suspect taken by a home security camera was released Monday afternoon. From that footage, the suspect is a black man around 20-30 years old, wearing a goatee and a Dallas Cowboys t-shirt. The suspect was trying to get into homes through unlocked doors.

This incident remains under investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 860-875-1522 or text TIP 711 and the information to 274637. All calls/texts will remain confidential.

As a home security measure, police advise residents to lock all entry doors and activate alarm systems.