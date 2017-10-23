Quinnipiac student’s business venture is on a roll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- Just off the Quinnipiac quad there is a buzz, which comes from the clippers that continuously whir inside a 35 foot RV.

Quinnipiac student Cameron Burbank has created the Burbank's Mobile Barber Shop.

The entrepreneurial and small business management major got the idea for a mobile barber shop when he was a freshman and couldn't easily find a place to get his haircut. For the past three weeks, Burbank's business has been up and running.

"I started thinking of what the possible solutions were to a brick and mortar business," Burbank, 20, said.

Burbank bought the trailer, retrofitted it, added four barber chairs and even a reception area. Master barber Joey Barraco cuts hair inside the mobile shop about two to three days a week in a lot near a Q.U. residence hall.

"Me and Cam make a good team because he's the business end and I have the trade," Barraco said.

Joe Gallagher, a Quinnipiac sophomore, received a fresh haircut just steps from his campus apartment and said, "everyone on campus needs a haircut so why not come here."

Burbank, who will graduate ahead of schedule this December, said he has designs on expanding services to other campuses like Fairfield and Sacred Heart University.

"So far everyone who is leaving is happy and we get busier and busier every day."