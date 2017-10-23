× RECALL ALERT: Mann’s Packing recalling certain vegetable products due to Listeria concerns

SALINAS, Ca. — Mann’s Packing out of California is issuing a recall alert after Listeria concerns.

They say on October 17th, they were informed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that their random sampling program found a positive result for Listeria on one of their products.

Out of caution, Mann Packing decided to recall certain veggie products. To date, public health officials did not report any illnesses associated with the products.

The products were distributed through the US and Canada with “best if used by” dates from October 11th to October 20th. The food affects veggie products between the two countries including Kohlrabi Salad Blend at Trader Joes and Other vggie products at Walmart.

