Tracking overnight showers; Windy, wet Tuesday with temps in the 70s

A flash flood watch is in effect for Hartford and Litchfield Counties from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

We’ve been developing a drought across the state, as our lack of rainfall has led much of CT into a Moderate Drought according to the US Drought Monitor.

Luckily for our reservoirs, we have some much-needed rain on the way. After a mainly dry day on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds, we bring on showers for much of Tuesday as a front approaches from the west.

There likely will be a period of heavier rain and gusty winds Tuesday afternoon/evening, with around 1-2 inches of rainfall. A few towns may see higher amounts (3-4″) in some consistent downpours late Tuesday.

Wind gusts will be an issue as well on Tuesday. A few gusts may reach 40+ mph, with scattered power outages possible. The leaves will be flying around, and some roads may be slippery as those wet leaves coat some roads.

By Wednesday afternoon we slowly clear the skies out, and bring on some more fall-like temperatures for the end of the week.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Clouds thickening up. A spotty shower possible at times for the overnight hours. Mild, with lows around 60.

Tuesday: Showers developing, becoming windy. Heavy rain possible at night. High: Near 70.

Wednesday: Windy with periods of heavy rain early, tapering to showers. High: 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, feeling more like October! High: 60.

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid-upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid-upper 60s.

