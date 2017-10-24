Ask the Attorney: Is it medical malpractice?

//launch.newsinc.com/js/embed.js

Attorney Haymond;

I have a 9 month old son, who upon delivery suffered fetal distress which seemed to go unnoticed at the time. Lately, we are noticing some problems, including that he is not meeting some motor skill milestones. For example, he still isn’t able to sit up or even crawl. Our pediatrician told us he is showing signs of cerebral palsy. We’ve been researching this online and wonder if my son’s problems are due to medical malpractice. What do you think Attorney Haymond?

Gloria P.