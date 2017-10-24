Bi-partisan budget plan reached overnight, needs a vote

HARTFORD — The announcement came in the overnight hours as lawmakers met at the Capitol for another round of discussions.

A bi-partisan budget plan has been reached.

Senator Bob Duff, the Majority Leader for the Senate, tweeted out this photo announcing “a bi-partisan budget agreement with my colleagues at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday”.

The deal isn’t set in stone just yet. The details of the plan isn’t known yet and it still needs to be voted on by lawmakers and approved by the governor, who last time vetoed a budget proposal.

The state is now at 116 days without a budget.

Lawmakers are expected to be back at the Capitol today to continue working.