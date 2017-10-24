× New Haven police investigating Monday night homicide

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police say they are looking for a shooter after a man was killed Monday night. FOX61 was first on the scene.

Police say around 11:40 p.m., an officer heard a gunshot from Poplar Street. A block away, on Richard Street, the officer found an adult man laying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he died from his wound. Police have not identified him.

No one has been able to provide a description of the assailant of any possible involved persons or a car. Police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with knowledge of this homicide or who knows the suspect is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304. Calls can be made anonymously.

The homicide remains under investigation.