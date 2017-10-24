From Puerto Rico to Connecticut and back in familiar digs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- Letti Gomez spent 12 years working at a popular dental office in Manchester but left for Puerto Rico to care for her mother in 2015.

This week, Gomez returned to her old job, temporarily after the effects of Hurricane Maria left her without work in her hometown of Juana Diaz, PR.

Gomez, a dental assistant, made the call to her former boss, Dr. Abbas Mohammadi from Columbia Dental where he welcomed her back with open arms.

"I'm very lucky and blessed to be back here," Gomez said. "I get the chance to make some money and help others too." Gomez noted that the dental office she works at in Puerto Rico is barely operating at this point and being powered by a generator.

Dr. Mohammadi said that being able to help Gomez was an easy decision.

"I'm sure Letty and the rest of the people in Puerto Rico will come out of this very strong," he said. Gomez added, "I know the big heart he has and wonderful he is, this is a really good connection."