Hamden police searching for trio suspected of using credit cards stolen from 71-year-old

HAMDEN — Police are searching for a trio they believe are connected with the theft of credit cards from a 71-year-old man.

Police said the 71-year-old man reported on October 2 that his was wallet stolen while shopping at a local supermarket. The wallet contained several credit cards.

The investigation found the stolen credit cards were used at numerous businesses in Hamden and New Haven. The stolen credit cards have been used to purchase various items totaling $678.31. The suspects are described as a white male and 2 white females, all in their mid-thirties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Thibault at (203) 230-4030.