Legislative leaders hoping for budget votes this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — Connecticut legislative leaders say they're hoping to hold votes on a long-awaited bipartisan state budget deal as early as Wednesday.

Leaders reached a "handshake deal" early Tuesday morning on the final details of a tentative budget framework announced last week. Connecticut has been without a two-year tax-and-spending plan since the new fiscal year began July 1.

Lawmakers revealed some details of the plan, but no documents were made available late Tuesday afternoon. They were still being drafted by legislative staff.

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano says his members are disappointed the compromise does not make substantial changes to state employee pensions. The plan also does not scrap the car tax, as suggested last week.

Tentative plans call for the Senate to vote Wednesday and the House of Representatives on Thursday.