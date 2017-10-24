× Norwich Police arrest two men after violent home invasion

NORWICH — Norwich Police say they’ve arrested two men after a violent home invasion Saturday morning.

Police say around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, officers went to a home on a report of a home invasion on Bridge Street in the Occum section of Norwich.

An investigation found Christopher Manuel, 28, and Sean Simmons, 29, had entered the residence and pointed a hand gun at the two victims inside. Manuel also physically assaulted one of the victims. Manuel and Simmons then left the home.

The two were located within hours of the incident and were placed under arrested and charged with home invasion, threatening, and assault.

The two are being held on $100,000 each and will appear in Norwich Superior Court on November 2nd.