Norwich residents told to find cover as police search for armed man

NORWICH -- Norwich police said they are closing in on a suspect wanted in a stabbing incident Saturday night. Police said shots were also reported by officers in the area.

Brandon Uzialko, 25, has been the subject of a manhunt that began shortly after a victim was found suffering from life-threatening injuries. The incident happened after he allegedly broke into the home of his ex girlfriend, Sonia Fowler.

Officers said they had set up a perimeter along Central Avenue between the intersections of Central Avenue and Boswell Avenue and Central Avenue and North Main Street.

Norwich police are receiving assistance from Connecticut State Police Troopers & K-9 officers from Troop E in Norwich & Troop K in Colchester. Police said Uzialko is still considered armed and dangerous and pedestrians are asked to stay a fair distance away from the area.

Norwich police officials believe Uzialko opened fire at police officers from their department.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.