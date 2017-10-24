× Police officer helps child celebrate birthday after no one picks him up from school

GREEN BAY, WI — A Green Bay police officer helped turned a child’s birthday upside down Monday.

In a Facebook post, Green Bay Police Department say Officer Robinson was called to a local elementary school for a child that was not picked up at the end of the school day. Police said the student’s parent is in jail and there was no other family member for the school to reach out to pick the child up.

While all this was taking place, it was also the child’s birthday, police said.

Officer Robinson treated the child to food at McDonald’s in addition to a ride around in a police car. Police said family was eventually located by police and the child was dropped off.