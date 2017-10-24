Providence College to play UConn to help hurricane victims

PROVIDENCE, R.I. –The Providence College men’s basketball team will play the University of Connecticut in an exhibition game to benefit hurricane victims.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Providence College says all proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund to benefit hurricane victims. Tickets are currently on sale.

Providence College Head Coach Ed Cooley says the teams want to help victims that have suffered so much from the devastating effects of the hurricanes that hit last month. He says he hopes the great fan bases from both schools will come together to support the cause.

The teams are longtime rivals, having played 72 times against each other since 1928. UConn holds the all-time lead.