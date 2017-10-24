× Shelton man charged with drugging a 15 year old to have sex with her: Police

SHELTON — Police arrested a man on charges he gave drugs to a teenager in order to have sex with her.

Police said they arrested Matthew Pelham, 23, of Shelton on Monday and charged him with sexual assault 2nd degree, risk of injury to a minor and illegal sexual contact with a victim under 16. Pelham was held on a $150,000 bond and arraigned at Derby Superior court on Tuesday.

Police said in May, Pelham was accused of giving a 15-year-old female narcotics. The complaint charged that Pelham would wait until the juvenile was under the influence, then have sex with her in the dugout at the baseball field on Howe Ave.

