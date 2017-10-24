SUV crashes through Waterbury church thrift shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- A Waterbury thrift shop, which is connected to a church, received more than it bargained for late Monday night.

Just after 11 p.m. at the corner of Orange and East Farm, for some unknown reason an SUV crashed right through the thrift store.

"This happened so fast," said Pedro Duran, a resident of the same building in which the thrift store is located.

Surveillance video from a neighboring convenience store showed the vehicle remained on the scene for a couple of minutes before driving away, just before police arrived.

The offending vehicle, driven by William Goodman, 42 , was located nearby on Platt Street. Goodman, who also hit at least one vehicle, was arrested on numerous motor vehicle charges.

"There's no indication that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident," said Waterbury Deputy Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo

There was some good news: a Waterbury building official says the building, which houses the thrift shop, a Christian bookstore, a Pentecostal church and three apartments, remains structurally sound.

"We're going to try to raise money," said Cruz Pacheco, whose mother and father are the ministers of the church. "But, I know with God's help we're gonna get it."