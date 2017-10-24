× Wolcott man dies from injuries in Bristol crash

BRISTOL — A Wolcott man died from injuries he suffered in a crash Monday evening.

Police said Henry Flynn, 56, of Wolcott, died as a result of his injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Witches Rock Road. Emergency crews found Flynn suffering from severe leg injuries. He was initially brought to Bristol Hospital then transferred to a trauma hospital in Hartford.

Police said Flynn parked his 2000 GMC truck with trailer along the curb line of the northbound lane of Witches Rock Road. Lindsy Hurlbert, 21 of Granby was traveling north on Witches Rock Road in a 2008 Honda Civic. As she approached the truck, a crash occurred.

Anyone with information concerning this crash is asked to contact the department at 860-584-3035