2017 World Series on FOX61: Astros' Verlander takes on Dodgers' Hill in Game 2

LOS ANGELES — The Houston Astros are confident they can rebound in Game 2 of the World Series tonight because Justin Verlander is on the mound, and he’s perfect in a Houston uniform.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Astros 3-1 last night. Verlander is 9 -0 since coming to Houston from Detroit at the end of August. Opposing Verlander is Rich Hill of the Dodgers who is 12-8 for Los Angeles this season.

Lance McCullers Jr. will start Game 3 of the World Series for the Houston Astros on Friday and Charlie Morton will open Game 4.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch had held off announcing the order of his rotation until Wednesday.

McCullers did not get a decision in his one postseason start, when he allowed one run over six innings in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.

He gave up two runs over three innings of relief in Game 3 of the Division Series at Boston, and he followed Morton with four scoreless innings to finish Game 7 against the Yankees last Saturday, when he finished with 24 consecutive breaking pitches.

“It opens up Lance a little more in Game 6 and 7, if we can get that far, and if we don’t clinch before that or if they don’t clinch before that,” Hinch said.

Morton is 1-1 in three postseason starts this year, allowing nine runs and 15 hits in 13 innings.

Yu Darvish starts Game 3 for the Dodgers and Alex Wood goes in Game 4.

