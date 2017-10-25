× Brother photoshops the clown from “It” into sister’s engagement photos

Be a clown! Be a clown! All the world loves a clown! But maybe not this one, and maybe not part of your wedding.

Jesse McLaren, who works at BuzzFeed, got creative when his sister asked him to take her engagement photos.

So Jesse did take the photos, but decided to throw some Halloween fun in there. He photoshopped Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the movie “It” into the background of the photos.

In each picture, the terrifying clown can be seen staring at the couple from behind in various places like behind a bush and the shadows of the bridge.

“My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo,” McLaren wrote. “Countdown until she notices.”

McLaren shared the photos with his 600,000 Twitter followers, and they have been retweeted on the social media platform more than 50,000 times and gained more than 169,000 likes.

It didn’t take her long to notice the hilarious prank. Eventually the bride-to-be did notice Pennywise in the background.

“On one hand, I really hope that you get the help that you need. On the other … I totally want to use these,” she told McLaren via text message.

Pennywise the clown has become a viral sensation since the adaptation of Stephen King’s 1990 movie “It” where a demonic clown terrorizes a small town.