CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Violent road-rage assault in Westport

WESTPORT -- Westport police are investigating following a violent road-rage assault that took place Tuesday.

In a video released by Westport police, an altercation took place on Post East Road between two men.

"A second vehicle stopped in the area while the assault was ongoing. The operator exited his vehicle and proceeded to kick one of the involved males while he was on the ground. He then entered his vehicle and left the scene, continuing westbound on Post Road East. The operator was wearing a dark t-shirt with white lettering on the back, jeans and a baseball cap," said police.

Police said the vehicle was described as a red-bronze or rust colored Ford Explorer with possible Maryland registration.

The Westport Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the operator of the SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westport Police Detective Bureau at (203) 341-6080.