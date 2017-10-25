CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Violent street brawl in Westport; police search for mystery man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTPORT -- Westport police said they were sent to 550 Post Road East on a report of a fight in the area. When officers arrived, they said they found two men fighting in the middle of the road in front of a Volvo dealership.

"It appeared the males were involved in a motor vehicle accident on the Post Road, and the fight ensued. Officers quickly handcuffed the two males and began to investigate the cause. It was learned that there was a disturbance between the involved parties in Derby, which preceded the Westport incident," said police.

FOX61 reached out to Derby Police Department who said they responded to a report of an assault with a hammer Tuesday morning around 9:15 a.m. at 42 Prospect Street in Derby. Police said a confrontation between homeowner Fernando Morales, 41, of Derby, and Rafael Valle, 34, of Bridgeport took place in the front yard.

Police said during the argument, Valle grabbed a hammer and used it to attack Morales before fleeing the scene in a van. Police said Morales then jumped into his own car and engaged Valle in a pursuit. The pursuit continued into Westport where the fight caught on camera took place. The white van then crashes into the Terrain Garden Café’s storage building and left significant damage to the windows and the side.

“They’re operating recklessly in the middle of a four-lane road during essentially commuter traffic and they’re fighting in the middle of the road at which time anyone of them could’ve been run over by another vehicle,” said Lt. Jillian Cabana of the Westport Police Department.

In the video, another driver is seen participating in the fight and police are currently asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of the SUV.

“We did hear a lot of sirens and a lot of chaos outside,” said Maria Valente, an employee with the Terrain Garden Café.

Valente said she later realized a car had drove into the garden center’s storage building. “It’s shocking. It’s very disturbing. We live in a beautiful town, very safe and when things like this happen, it’s just a reminder that we’re not protected.”

Westport police said they arrested Morales and charged him with assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree and breach of peace. Police said Morales was released after posting a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on November 6th.

“We never recommend taking the law into your own hands. That’s what we’re here for. That’s our job. Let us handle it,” added Lt. Cabana.

Valle was also arrested and charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree and was released after posting $5,000 bond. Valle is scheduled to appear in Norwalk court on November 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westport Police Detective Bureau at (203) 341-6080.

