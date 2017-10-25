Fall into a Suit Day raises spirits in Waterbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- Call it a chance to dress for success at Waterbury City Hall.

With the help of the non-profit known as career resources, the event called "Fall into a Suit Day" came to Waterbury where roughly 200 men were looking for jobs, lined up to be fitted Wednesday.

"We have 260 suits that were actually donated through Men's Warehouse," said Career Resources CEO Scott Wilderman.

Wilderman said a new look can provide a new lease on life for those looking to get a job.

"The end result is all about looking good and presenting yourself well in front of an employer."

Richard Stallings, Jr., from Waterbury, was among the first in line to get outfitted with a suit, tie and dress shirt.

"I think this is awesome," Stallings said. "To help people who are not fortunate enough to have a suit, I think this is a gift from God."

The Fall into a Suit Day is a collaboration between Career Resources, Men's Warehouse, the Connecticut Department of Labor, and the American Job Center.

