× George H.W. Bush apologizes after ‘sexual assault’ allegation

LOS ANGELES — Former President George H.W. Bush is apologizing after “Turn: Washington Spies” actress Heather Lind accused him of sexually assaulting her during a screening of her AMC show, according to a published report.

The alleged incident occurred about four years ago when Lind posed for a photo during the show’s promotion with Bush the Daily Mail reported.

Lind wrote on a now deleted Instagram post Tuesday that Bush touched her “from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side,” told her a “dirty joke,” and then touched her again.

Lind claimed that Barbara Bush “rolled her eyes” at Bush, “as if to say ‘not again.’”

According to the post a nearby security guard told Lind that she “shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo.”

A representative for Bush, now 93, admitted that the former president might have erred in his “attempt at humor,” the Daily Mail reported.

“President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind,” Bush’s statement said according to the Daily Mail.