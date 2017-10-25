Middletown vet helps free kitten from wheel

MIDDLETOWN — Kittens get stuck in the darndest places.

One Middletown kitten decided to see if it could fit through the center of a wheel. Fortunately, the staff at a local vet was able to free little Cookie.

Pieper Memorial Veterinary Center posted on their website:

Never a dull day at Pieper! Meet little Cookie, a four month old kitten who was playing in the garage and decided to stick her head through a tire! After trying everything they could to get her out her family brought Cookie in to see us. Our team in the emergency room was able to quickly get her free from the tire rim, and now she’s resting from her exciting day. She’s going to be just fine!