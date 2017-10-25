× New London PD: One dead after double stabbing, police investigating

NEW LONDON — New London Police say they have an active investigation after a double stabbing lead to a fatality.

Police say Tuesday evening, around 7:20 p.m., a report came in about a disturbance at 49 Blackhall Street on the second floor. The call stated that two people may have been stabbed.

When officers and emergency personnel arrived, two men were found suffering from stab wounds. Both victims were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. One of the victims, Rhaheem General, 33, of New London, was pronounced dead, while the other victim, Metese Hinds, 46, of New London, sustained only non=life threatening injuries.

Hinds was arrested following his release from the hospital and charged with violation of a protective order. Hinds remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the New London Police Department’s Detective Division at 860-447-1481. Anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).