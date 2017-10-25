× Norwich stabbing, home invasion suspect dead after manhunt

NORWICH — The suspect in a Norwich stabbing and home invasion is dead after a days-long manhunt, Norwich police confirmed to FOX 61 early Wednesday morning.

During a lock down of a Norwich neighborhood Tuesday night, residents were told to stay in their homes as police say the suspect fired shots at officers.

Brandon Uzialko, 25, has been the subject of a manhunt since a stabbing on Saturday. The incident happened after he allegedly broke into the home of his ex girlfriend.

Tuesday night, officers said they had set up a perimeter in downtown Norwich, along Central Avenue between the intersections of Central Avenue and Boswell Avenue and Central Avenue and North Main Street. Police said Uzialko was considered armed and dangerous and pedestrians were asked to stay a fair distance away from the area.

The manhunt continued late into the night Tuesday and it ended shortly before midnight, Norwich police said. Officers confirm Uzialko is dead, but the circumstances surrounding his death are unclear.

Residents in the area have been given the all-clear and there is no longer a threat to the community, police said.

Groton Police, Connecticut State Police Troopers & K-9 officers assisted Norwich police in the investigation.

One neighbor said she was scared when she heard the news, especially because her father was locked down in a nearby business.