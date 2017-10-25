× Showers filling back in tonight; Sun, clouds Thursday

Showers are still lingering around and it looks like the radar will fill back in again at times tonight through Thursday. Luckily we do not expect flooding or wind issues this time around. But you will still need to bring your umbrella with you at times over the next 24 hours.

Friday and Saturday look gorgeous and sunny. Then get ready to do it all over again.

Another wind-driven rain storm is likely Sunday into Monday with torrential rain and the chance for some flooding issues. We’ll keep you posted.

At least we need the rain! By next week the drought should be over.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Showers filling back in. Low: Near 50.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, occasional rain, cooler. High: Mid 50s – near 60 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: Low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 60s.

Sunday: Rain developing, some could be heavy at times especially late-day and at night. Becoming windy. High: Low-mid 60s.

Monday: Rain ends early, clearing, remaining breezy. High: Mid-upper 50s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here