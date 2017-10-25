× Smiling dog wins the internet; gets adopted

TEXAS — “Say Cheese.” A smiling dog is winning the internet as he tried to find his forever home.

Cheech was a recent resident of the City of Waller Animal Shelter and Rescue in Texas.

His toothy grin made him a viral sensation after the shelter posted photos of him on Facebook. In addition to his charming chompers, he also managed to land him a new home.

Rescue shelters nationwide take in more than 6.5 million animals a year. The ASPCA estimates that only about 3 million are adopted annually.

