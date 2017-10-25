Windy, periods of heavy rain Wednesday; 60’s, sun and clouds Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A flash flood watch is in effect for Fairfield, Hartford, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, Windham through Wednesday morning. A wind advisory is in effect for most of the state.

We have some much needed rain on the way but we may get too much of a good thing with 1"-3" of rain, most of which will fall over a short period of time.

Along the front we can't rule out a few higher gusts up to 40-50 mph along with heavy rain. A strong or severe storm is also possible. We'll be monitoring the radar closely.

The leaves will complicate things, flying around, making roads slick, clogging storm drains and also leading to an increased risk of power outages.

Showers will linger into Wednesday morning followed by diminishing wind and a drier afternoon.

This storm may come back to haunt us again on Thursday, bringing rain back to the area mid-day and afternoon.

With another storm looming late Sunday into Monday it looks like we should be able to take a nice chunk out of the rainfall deficit.

Forecast Details:

Today: Windy with periods of heavy rain early, tapering to showers. High: 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, chance showers mid-day and afternoon. High: Low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 60s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here