× Beating victim sues former State Troopers accused of assault

HARTFORD — A man who said two former State Police troopers beat him has filed a lawsuit against the pair asking for over $1 million in damages.

Attorney Peter Gold said Thursday the two former state troopers, Xavier Cruz and Rupert Laird, alleging the two troopers assaulted Felipe Figueroa-Garcia in Cruz’s house in last February.

Gold said, “Figueroa-Garcia alleges that he was visiting Cruz’s home in Wethersfield, CT on February 18th, 2017 at which time Laird physically attacked him and pointed a firearm at him saying, ‘You know I can kill you, right?’ and ‘If I was going to kill you, no one would find the body.’ During the assault, Figueroa-Garcia was forced to hold on to an overhead pipe, rendering him unable to defend himself.”

Figueroa-Garcia sustained severe injuries during the attack to the left and right front wall of the thorax, right and left shoulders, lumbar region, legs and arms as well as acute and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to Gold. Figueroa-Garcia is asking for over $1 million.

The troopers were fired in September.