Bipartisan budget passes state Senate, needs House vote and Gov. Malloy approval

HARTFORD — Progress has been made on finally passing a state budget.

After another long night, or, early morning, lawmakers didn’t actually vote on the budget until 2 a.m.

The budget plan passed the Senate 33-3, which means the bill will go to the House later today for a vote.

More details are being learned about the 40 billion biennium (2 year) budget:

The car tax is back in — capped at 39 million in the first year and 45 million in the second year

UConn funding is cut by $65 million in both years.

Cigarette taxes will increase to 45 centers per pack.

Ride-sharing services will be charged 25 cents per ride

The new budget also will not raise the hourly wage from $10.50 to $15 for the nearly 8500 unionized workers who care for seniors.

$40 million is set aside for the CIty of Hartford but also creates a financial review board to oversee city finances.

The XL Center will get $40 million in bonding in the first year for marketing and improvements, but in the second year the center is planned to be put on the market for sale, available to the highest bidder.

These are just some of the things we would see put into play in the next couple of years if this budget passes the House and then get Governor Malloy’s final seal of approval.