Coventry PD searching for suspect after vandalism at Coventry High School

COVENTRY — Coventry Police say they are searching for a man after they say he tore through fields and parking lots at Coventry High School in a truck leaving damage.

Police say around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, they were called to the high school on a report of vandalism. The person who called said many areas on the school’s property was damaged overnight.

Someone had done “donuts” on the front lower soccer field making large tire marks in the grass. They then drove across the softball field, drove onto the parking lot island, and made large tire marks on the sidewalk in front of the school entrance.

When police reviewed surveillance video, they found that a white make in a newer dark-colored Ford F-150 did the damage.

Police say there was no front license plate on the vehicle. The brake light above the tailgate isn’t working.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the police department at 860-742-7331 or leave an anonymous tip on their TIPS line at 860-742-2400.