Hampton fire crews battles intense, early morning house fire

HAMPTON — The Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications center is saying that a structure fire in Hampton is now under control after crews fought the flames early Thursday morning.

Noel Waite, the Hampton Fire Chief and Fire Marshal said they are currently in “wet down” mode after the fire all but consumed the house at 33 Eleventh Section Road.

He said when he first arrived on scene, the house was fully involved, and the second floor and roof was collapsed. The state fire marshal has been called to the scene to assist.

Because of the rural location of the fire, tanker trucks had to be brought in, and they also used water from the river at the nearby Goodwin Forest.

Waite says that a neighbor one street over heard popping and banging and woke up and saw the fire and called 911 around 4:30 a.m.

There were reports of one person who may have been inside but officials are working to confirm that.

This is a developing story.