George Springer’s home run in World Series brings hype to hometown New Britain

NEW BRITAIN -- It doesn't get much more hard hittin' in New Britain.

Not after Houston Astros' centerfielder and Hardware City native, George Springer hit a dramatic home run in extra innings, ultimately to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series.

At home base from the family house in New Britain, Nicole, George's younger sister, a former CCSU softball star, said she's waited years for the chance to see her brother star on the World Series stage.

"It's a dream," Nicole said. "It's not just my brother in the World Series, it's every step that it's taken to get to this point."

George Springer was a star at Avon Old Farms and at UConn but across town in New Britain, at CCSU, the baseball team there has been keeping tabs on Springer's success.

Patrick Hall, the CCSU pitching coach was also Springer's AAU coach for the travel team known as the Connecticut Blue Jays and is part of the hometown cheering section.

"I'm just happy he can have that memory," Hall said. "He can remember that moment for the rest of his life to be able to run around the bases at Dodger Stadium in the World Series."

Before flying to Houston with sister Lena, to see their brother for Game 3 of the World Series, Nicole added, "I can tell you now, he wants to bring it home!"

