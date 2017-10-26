PD: Car crashed into home in West Haven; house burst into flames

WEST HAVEN — Police said a car smashed into a house on South Street and Milton Avenue Thursday night.

West Haven police said Upon impact, both the vehicle and the house went into flames. West Haven Fire Department were able to extinguished the flames, according to police

Police said there was one occupant in the vehicle at the time and was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

FOX61’s Carmen Chau is heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.