× Police: Man choked coach after girls soccer match fight in Wilton

WILTON — Police say a skirmish during a Connecticut girls high school soccer match led to the assault of a coach by a parent.

The News-Times reports players from Wilton High School and Fairfield Ludlowe got into an altercation during the Wednesday night game. Three players were ejected after coaches broke up the fight. Wilton High School went on to win the match with a score of 3-0.

Police say after the match, 47-year-old Sherman Eagan, of Wilton, confronted a Ludlowe assistant coach in the parking lot and accused him of hitting his daughter. Police say Eagan choked and hit the coach before he was pulled off by other coaches. Eagan was later arrested.

Police have charged Eagan with multiple charges including third-degree assault. He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 6.