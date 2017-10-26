× Report: CVS in talks to purchase Aetna

HARTFORD — According to the Wall Street Journal, CVS is in talks to purchase Aetna Inc.

CNN also reports that Aetna’s stock price has increased 12 percent on the news after the reported talks of being purchased by CVS.

Dow rises 72 points. Nasdaq inches lower. Aetna spikes 12% on news it's in talks to be purchased by CVS. https://t.co/9tQqTvbQfR — CNNMoney Breaking (@cnnmoneybrk) October 26, 2017

FOX61 reached out Aetna’s spokesman T.J. Crawford who said “we don’t comment on rumors or speculation.”

In June, Aetna announced they will be moving its headquarters to New York City beginning in late 2018.

Aetna said the decision is a meaningful investment in their future and a key step in evolving from an insurer to a health company focused on consumers and their communities.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more details become available.