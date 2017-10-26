× Shelton woman charged with abusing special needs child, neglecting cat

SHELTON — Faith Taylor, 37, of Shelton, was arrested by the Shelton Police Department on charges of neglect following a DCF worker’s referral.

On August 25th, a DCF social worker was at Taylor’s house on an unrelated case and found a juvenile with special needs that had bruises and cuts all over his body.

Detectives were called in to investigate and found that the boy’s injuries were due to Taylor.

While at the scene, detectives found a cat that appeared to be dead. But then a faint sound was heard coming from the cat who was then taken to the local animal hospital. The veterinarian examined the cat and found it to be severally neglected. The cat was then euthanized.

Taylor was arrested on two warrants and charged with assault of an intellectually disabled person, risk of injury to a child, and cruelty to animals.

She was released on a $500 bond and will be in Derby Superior Court on Thursday.