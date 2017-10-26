TBT: Manchester Road Race 1994

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- Thanksgiving morning was cool and clear in 1994 when thousands of runners started the Manchester Road Race.

Phillimon Hannick and Lynn Jennings won the race in the Men's and Women's division. Hannick would set a course record in 1995 of 21 minutes and 19 seconds.

This year's race kicks off Thursday, November 23. Registration for the 81st Manchester Road Race is open. Racers will not be able to register on the day of the event.

The cost is $27 through Sunday, Nov 5, and $32 thereafter. Race registrations are non-refundable. The registration fee applies whether you are running or walking the race.

Road race registration is limited to 15,000 participants. Online registration is open until Noon EST on Thursday, Nov 16 or until there are 14,000 registered runners. If organizers have not reached 15,000 participants at the Walk-In Registration at the Sports Expo, online registration will re-open Sunday, Nov 19 by noon and will close on Tuesday, Nov 21 at Noon EST or when they reach 15,000, whichever happens first.

Organizers will also hold a blood drive Friday for the the American Red Cross Blood Bank, at Manchester High School, on November 24, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. Entrance to the blood bank will be located in the rear of the high school.

