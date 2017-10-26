× Waterbury man arrested after January shooting in Winsted

WINSTED — State Police say Rafael Santiago-Salazar, 21, of Torrington, was arrested following a shooting in Winsted back in January.

The shooting happened on January 19th at 20 Rock Street in Winsted. State Police were called by Winsted police around 10:30 p.m. that night regarding the shooting. The victim, Melvin Ashe, 37, was shot in the upper left chest and was flown to St. Francis Hospital via Lifestar.

Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad responded and assumed control of the investigation.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant for Santiago-Salazar who previously lived at 41 Hill Street, Waterbury but he fled the state after the shooting.

On Wednesday around 8:30 a.m., State Police took custody of Santiago-Salazar at the Washington County Jail in Machias, Maine.

Santiago-Salazar was charged with attempted murder, assault, unlawful restraint, threatening, and carrying a gun without a permit.

He’s excepted to be in Torrington Superior Court on Thursday.