UConn, Providence hold special exhibition game for hurricane victims

UNCASVILLE -- The Mohegan Sun Arena hosted an exhibition game between the UConn men's basketball team and the Providence Friars Wednesday night.

It was an extra exhibition match granted by the NCAA. But this was no ordinary basketball game.

The two head coaches came together and had the idea of hosting a game for hurricane victims. Mohegan Sun allowed the two teams to use their venue free of charge.

The proceeds for the event went to the American Red Cross in order to assist those victimized by the recent hurricanes. It's an effort Red Cross officials claim is necessary.

“Across the rest of the island there was nothing. And when all of your infrastructure goes down and you don’t have access to clean drinking water, you don’t have access to food, you don’t have access to connectivity, it’s a very surreal experience," says Stefanie Arcangelo, the communications director for The American Red Cross.

During halftime the Red Cross was presented with a check for $75,000. Both coaches expressed the desire to repeat the charity effort next year.

