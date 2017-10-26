× Yankees Manager Joe Girardi will not return next season

NEW YORK — Joe Girardi will not be back next season as manager of the New York Yankees according to ESPN.

Girardi just finished a 4 year contract, and he and the team agreed to part ways ESPN sources said.

Girardi, 53, and the Yankees came within one game of going to the World Series this year, losing to the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

After managing the Marlins for one year, Girardi took over the Yankees in 2008. He won a World Series in 2009 and finishes his Yankees tenure with an overall record of 910-710. As a catcher, Girardi played for 15 years in the big leagues, winning three World Series titles in four years with the Yankees.