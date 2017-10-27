× 2017 World Series on FOX61: Game 3 shifts to Houston all tied

HOUSTON — After two thrillers in Los Angeles, the World Series shifts to Houston tonight tied 1-1. Lance McCullers Jr. starts for Houston against the Dodgers’ Yu Darvish.

The Astros are 6-0 at home this postseason. The World Series is off to a flying start with 11 homers, six of them by Los Angeles. If the trend continues, it would shatter the Series record of 21 in 2002 when Barry Bonds and Giants lost to the Angels in seven games.

George Springer, a native from New Britain, hit a two-run drive in the 11th inning as the Astros won a thrilling home run derby at Dodger Stadium,

Evan Gattis is the Houston Astros’ designated hitter and bats seventh in Game 3. Catcher Brian McCann drops from sixth to ninth in the batting order. Houston stays with the same eight position players for the third straight game.

As far as the Dodgers are concerned, Enrique Hernandez is the designated hitter and bats ninth.

First pitch is set for 8:20 p.m. FOX61 News at 10 will be airing on WCCT. Check your local listings for more information.

